Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 390.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 463,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,089. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.