Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD remained flat at $$54.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 440,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,968. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

