Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,728,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

