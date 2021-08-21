Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.39

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.39 and last traded at C$66.99, with a volume of 79027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000. Insiders sold a total of 19,905 shares of company stock worth $1,379,701 over the last quarter.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

