Open Platform Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $72,030.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

