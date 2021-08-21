Opacity Market Capitalization Tops $10.56 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $162,619.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00831431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00048546 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

