One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 271,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. Research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.