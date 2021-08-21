Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Omni has a market cap of $2.53 million and $168.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00009070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,254 coins and its circulating supply is 562,938 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

