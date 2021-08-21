OAX Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, OAX has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

