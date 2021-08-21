NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

