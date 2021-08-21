Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down to $35.81

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.81, but opened at $34.43. Nutanix shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 21,202 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

