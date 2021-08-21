NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.38 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. NULS has a market capitalization of $59.38 million and $11.49 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,560.92 or 1.00363456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00922998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.68 or 0.06671894 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

