Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after buying an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

