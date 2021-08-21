NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $13.94

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $12.90. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 36,651 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

