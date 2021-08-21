Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NVO opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

