Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02.

Northern Frontier Company Profile (CVE:FFF)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.

