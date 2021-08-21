Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

