NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.85.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.