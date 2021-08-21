NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,056.88 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $589,056.88 and approximately $7,478.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $1,820.85 or 0.03717430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00829084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 324 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

