NFT Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $141,258.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00815559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.