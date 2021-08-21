NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 536 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,134 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,235 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

