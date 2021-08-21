NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

