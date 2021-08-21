NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 272 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.