NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

