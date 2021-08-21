Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $10.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.

