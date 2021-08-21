Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

