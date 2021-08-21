Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

