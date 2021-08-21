New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 52,439 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $188,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $211.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

