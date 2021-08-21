New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,885 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $156,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $155.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $155.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.