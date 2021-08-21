New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 305,639 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 305,639 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Cisco Systems worth $572,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,714,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,428,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. 21,830,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

