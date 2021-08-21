New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 146,053 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,689,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $270,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.28. 7,569,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

