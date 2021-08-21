New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,279 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $172,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.