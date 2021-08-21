New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,335 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $306,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. 5,913,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.