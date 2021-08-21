New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $750.85 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,271,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 176,521 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $750,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. 6,120,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

