New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.70 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

