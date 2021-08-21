New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of New Jersey Resources worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NJR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

