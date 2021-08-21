New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.