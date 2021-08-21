New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 603,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.