NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.14 and last traded at $79.65. Approximately 23,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,498,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NetEase by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

