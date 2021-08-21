Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

