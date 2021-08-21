Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $20.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NAVI opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.80. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

