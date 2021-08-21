National Bankshares Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) received a C$8.00 price objective from research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.61.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.12 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

