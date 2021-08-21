National Bankshares Cuts The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $19.00

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

