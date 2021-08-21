National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$102.11.

TSE NA opened at C$98.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.42. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$99.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

