Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The stock has a market cap of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

