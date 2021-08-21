Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
The stock has a market cap of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.
