N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading Down 0.2%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.26. 1,141,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 686,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

