MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.
Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.80.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
