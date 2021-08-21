MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.36 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. FMR LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

