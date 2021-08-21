MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

