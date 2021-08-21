Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel Sells 40,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.22 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

